Sri Lanka vs India: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts 4-1 Series Win For Visitors

Updated: 18 August 2017 19:24 IST

The former India captain feels that the Sri Lankan bowling is weak.

Sunil Gavaskar felt it will be easier for Sri Lanka to play with the white ball © AFP

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday predicted a 4-1 series win for the Indians against Sri Lanka. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Gavaskar said, "My prediction is it will be 4-1 in favour of India." The red ball tends to swing more than the white ball and Gavaskar reckoned it will be easier for the home side to play with the white ball than with the red ball. "White ball will be easier for the Sri Lankan batsmen," added Gavaskar.

While Upul Tharanga, who is the captain of the Sri Lankan ODI side, had a torrid time with the bat in the just-concluded Test series against India, Gavaskar felt it will easier for him in the shorter format of the game as he is a very good one-day player.

"Upul Tharanga is a very good one-day player. Sri Lanka can re-invent themselves in the one-dayers," said Gavaskar and reckoned that it will help the Sri Lankans to compete in the one-day series if the openers can get their team off to a good start.

The home side is blessed with some very good one-day players as the likes of Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis are all tried and tested cricketers in the 50-over format. But the bowling is not that strong and the Indians can capitalise on that weakness.

"Sri Lanka's bowling looks a little bit weak," felt Gavaskar.

Manish Pandey has come of age as a player and his consistent performance in the domestic cricket has earned him a place in the Indian limited overs team. Talking about Pandey's growth as a player, the 68-year-old said, "Manish Pandey deserves a place in the side. He is an outstanding fielder. Pandey can only get better."

India will play a five-match One-day International series and one-off Twenty20 against Sri Lanka. The ODI series begins on August 20 at Dambulla and the last one is on September 3 at Colombo. The only T20I will be played there on September 6.

Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar is a former India captain
  • Gavaskar predicted a 4-1 series win in favour of India
  • Gavaskar said that Manish Pandey deserves a place in the side
