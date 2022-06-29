Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday took his 20th five-wicket haul in Tests, becoming only the fifth Australian bowler to reach the milestone in the longest format. Lyon returned with figures of five for 90 as Australia rolled over Sri Lanka, dismissing them for 212 in the first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Galle International Stadium. Lyon became only the fifth Australian bowler to bag 20 five-fors or more in Test cricket. Before him, Shane Warner (37), Glenn McGrath (29), Dennis Lillee (23) and Clarrie Grimmett (21).

Lyon dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwell, Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Lyon (432) also went past New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee (431) to become the 12th highest all-time wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon, who took 16 wickets in comparison to home hero Rangana Herath's 28 in 2016, had earlier said he expected the wicket to turn from day one.

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella scored a quickfire 58 to take Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark.

Earlier, former Australian cricket team all-rounder Shane Watson said that Australian spinners will be crucial in the series.

"Australia again will have to take in two spinners, for sure and the batters will have to bat very well in the first innings because it can be very challenging to bat in the second innings when the wickets start to dry and the footmarks come into play," Watson told Isa Guha in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"The Test series that I played over there, quite a few years ago now, definitely used a drier sort of wicket that does turn quite a bit.

"The spinners will have to bowl really well, Nathan Lyon's going to have to step up and be the man to help Australia win those Test matches and bowl Sri Lanka out. It's going to be a big test for Mitchell Swepson, who played the last couple of Tests in Pakistan. It potentially could be a make-or-break Test series for him.