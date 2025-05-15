Mumbai Indians could cop a major blow as two of their star players are set to miss the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. MI's batting all-rounder Will Jacks and wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton are the players who are reportedly set to be engagaed in international duty and miss the playoffs, said a report in ESPNcricinfo. In case, MI manage to make it to the next stage, the side would be without the two star players. Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson will replace them for the franchise, claimed the report. As per the revised schedule, the IPL 2025 playoffs begin on May 27 with the final match set to be played on June 3.

Jacks is set to miss the final stage of IPL 2025 due to England's white-ball series against West Indies, starting May 29. Meanwhile, Rickelton and Corbin Bosch are also set to miss the playoffs as Cricket South Africa has requested the members of its World Test Championship final squad to reach the nation by May 27. The Proteas are set to take on Australia in the final of WTC at Lord's, starting June 11.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, are placed fourth on the points table with 14 points after winning seven of their 12 matches.

The tournament was suspended last Thursday by the BCCI due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 18th edition of the league will resume on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match on May 21 against Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After hostilities ended on Saturday, the BCCI held discussions with the Indian government and other stakeholders. On Monday, the cricket board released the updated schedule for the remaining 17 matches.

Six cities--Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru--will host the remaining 13 league matches. However, the venues for the playoff games have not yet been finalised.

According to the new schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, and Qualifier 2 on June 1. The IPL 2025 final will take place on June 3.

