Australia got off to a winning start in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as the visitors registered a ten-wicket win in the first Test. The Pat Cummins-led side took just three days to win the contest and go 1-0 up in the series. Nathan Lyon and Travis Head took four wickets each as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 113 in the second innings, setting a target of just five runs for Australia. David Warner then smashed a four and a six in the very first over to seal the contest for Australia.

Nobody would have expected Travis Head to take four wickets but such was the nature of the surface, that even he got a lot of assistance. In the 23rd over of the innings, Head bowled Jeffrey Vandersay through the gate, however, nobody would have expected what was to follow.

Head's ripping off-break got through the defence of Vandersay. However, the bails deflected to hit Warner on the crotch who was positioned at the leg-slip. He immediately went down in pain. As soon as the video of the incident was uploaded on Twitter, it went viral and fans could not stop laughing.

So did we all see Warner get nutted by the bail? #SLvAUS — Jay O.o (@trip_the_sky) July 1, 2022

@davidwarner31 hope u r doing ok, may be u will get into the record books , first ever crickets to get hit by a bail!!! — Vikram Kumar M J (@vikram_mjv) July 1, 2022

The commentators said "Watch where the bail goes on the replay" — David Bird (@astro4242) July 1, 2022

Things you love to see — Ashley Smart (@smarto589) July 1, 2022

Warner getting hit in the nuts by a bail.. all time comedy, beaten only by the pathetic batting and umpiring by the Lankans..... #SLvAUS — Nathan (@nathanjsmith86) July 1, 2022

David Warner misheard the instruction as the bail clipping the balls. — Beth watches cricket (@FirstDropBeth) July 1, 2022

With this win over Sri Lanka, Australia consolidated its position at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Sri Lanka have slipped to the sixth spot. Australia and Sri Lanka will square off in the second Test, beginning July 8.