Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne Steady Australia's Innings
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:David Warner had to go walk back to the hut early as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed him in the third over of the innings. Warner scored just 9. Soon after, Mitchell Marsh also walked back after scoring just 10 and Australia lost couple of wickets with score less than 50. Earlier,Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the five-match series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka had won the second ODI to level the five-match series at 1-1. Australia made three changes to their lineup for the third ODI while Sri Lanka made one change as Niroshan Dickwella made his way back into the side. Steve Smith is out of the third ODI due to an injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana
Flighted on leg, Labuschagne drives it to long off for a single.
Slower and outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a single.
On middle, flicked behind square on the leg side for a couple.
SIX! Welcome boundary! Tossed up, slanting on middle. Finch hits it with the spin as he smashes it towards long on for a biggie.
Fuller and on middle. Kept out.
Tad short and on off, Finch cuts it straight to point.
Shorter and outside off. Labuschagne cuts it but again straight to point. Just two runs off it. The spinners have controlled the pace of the game here.
Drifting on the pads, swept to deep square leg for a single.
Gives flight to this one full and on ff. Finch drives it back to the bowler.
An arm ball, around off. Finch prods and blocks it out.
Fuller and outside off. Finch slaps it straight to point.
Flatter and outside off. Labuschagne works it through covers for a single.
Touch fuller and on off. Labuschagne looks to drive but gets an inside edge to square leg for one. An eventful over from Jeffrey Vandersay!
Dropped! There was a chance! Flatter and on off, spinning away. Finch tries to punch off the back foot but gets an outside edge to the let of first slip where the fielder gets a hand to it but fails to hold on. Should have been taken.
Did that carry? No, was just way from the first slip. Fuller and outside off, turning away. Finch looks to drive but gets an outside edge to the right of first slip and it is well away from him.
A googly but slightly on the shorter side. Finch rocks back and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Slower, tossed up on off. Defended on the front foot.
Drops it short and on middle, it is pulled to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! The game is evenly poised at the moment! A wicket here and the hosts will feel they are on top but a good partnership will turn the tide towards Australia. Also, Australia bat deep so if Sri Lanka do not keep picking wickets, the visitors might just get to a score above par which we feel is anything over 265. The wicket is holding up and the Lankan spinners need to make good use of it. An interesting passage awaits.
This one comes with the arm, fuller and on off. Finch lunges to defend across but misses. The impact was clearly outside off.