Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:David Warner had to go walk back to the hut early as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed him in the third over of the innings. Warner scored just 9. Soon after, Mitchell Marsh also walked back after scoring just 10 and Australia lost couple of wickets with score less than 50. Earlier,Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the five-match series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka had won the second ODI to level the five-match series at 1-1. Australia made three changes to their lineup for the third ODI while Sri Lanka made one change as Niroshan Dickwella made his way back into the side. Steve Smith is out of the third ODI due to an injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Here are the Live Score Updates from the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo