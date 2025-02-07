Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Australia from 222/9. Currently, Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Kumara standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss. Dinesh Chandimal was the top run-scorer of the day, making 74. On the other hand, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets each for Australia, while Matthew Kuhnemann took two and Travis Head one. (Live Scorecard)