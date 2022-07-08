Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test of the two-match series at Galle International Stadium. After having won the first Test, Australia would look to seal the series. Sri Lanka have been hit by a COVID outbreak within the camp and hence many of the first-choice players are not available for this contest. In the first Test. Australia had won by ten wickets and Sri Lanka lost the match within three days. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Here Are Live Score Updates from 2nd Test Between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from Galle International Stadium