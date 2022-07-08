Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia Opt To Bat
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test of the two-match series at Galle International Stadium. After having won the first Test, Australia would look to seal the series. Sri Lanka have been hit by a COVID outbreak within the camp and hence many of the first-choice players are not available for this contest. In the first Test. Australia had won by ten wickets and Sri Lanka lost the match within three days. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
Time for the second Test and the final game of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka. The T20I series was won by the visitors. The hosts took the ODIs and it is the away side that lead the Test series. A win here for the hosts is a must if they are to level the series and for the Aussies, they just need to avoid defeat. We welcome you to our coverage of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia as we look forward to the game where there is all to play for. Stay tuned for the toss in a bit…