SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First
SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Score: A victory in second ODI would hand Afghanistan a historic series win.
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in first ODI© AFP
After losing the first ODI against Afghanistan by 6 wickets, Sri Lanka look to regroup and prevent an early series defeat as the two teams square off in the second ODI on Sunday. The first match truly showed what the Afghans are capable of in the 50-over format, especially in a World Cup year. It was Afghanistan's second-highest run-chase in the format on the international circuit. Sri Lanka haven't managed to get their combination right for a while now. That would be their prime focus against Afghanistan in the second ODI. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan from Hambantota:
2nd ODI, Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jun 04, 2023
Play In Progress
SL
26/0 (4.3)
AFG
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.78
% chance to win
SL 65%
AFG 35%
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
17 (18)
Dimuth Karunaratne
8* (9)
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi
12/0 (2.3)
Azmatullah Omarzai
14/0 (2)
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Scor
No run.
Fuller one outside off, Pathum Nissanka drills this back towards the bowler.
Fuller one on off, Pathum Nissanka defends this well.
FOUR! Back of a length delivery on top of off, Pathum Nissanka looks to defends but gets a thickish outside edge that takes the ball away from the fielder at first slip and into the fence at the third man region.
Fuller one going down leg, Pathum Nissanka looks to glance this but gets hit on his pads.
FOUR! Bread and butter stuff for Dimuth Karunaratne here. Fuller one on his pads, Dimuth Karunaratne could hit these deliveries for boundaries all day along. He rolls his wrists yet again and threads the gap on the on side for a boundary towards mid-wicket.
Back of a length around middle, Dimuth Karunaratne pushes this back towards the bowler for no run.
FOUR! Overpitched delivery on the pads, Dimuth Karunaratne picks it up and rolls his wrists for a beautifully struck boundary towards the deep mid-wicket region.
Good length delivery around the pads, Pathum Nissanka rolls this over towards deep square leg region for 3 runs.
Full and wide outside off, Pathum Nissanka leaves this for the keeper to collect.
Fuller one outside off with some width on offer to open up his arms, Pathum Nissanka slashes hard at this but fails to connect.
On a length around the waist, Dimuth Karunaratne pushes this to the fielder at mid-wicket region for no run.
Good length delivery outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne leaves this all alone.
On a length outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne pushes this to the fielder at short cover.
On a length around middle, Pathum Nissanka nudges this in front of mid-wicket fielder for a single.
FOUR! A stroke stating conviction from the bat of Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length around off, Pathum Nissanka gets into the position early and pulls this towards the vacant sqaure leg fence for a boundary.
Fuller delivery around off, Pathum Nissanka drives this towards mid on for no run.
Azmatullah Omarzai will bowl from the other end.
Good length delivery outside off, Pathum Nissanka punches this to cover-point and takes a single as the fielder fumbles a bit.
Fuller delivery going down leg, Pathum Nissanka looks to flick this but gets a deflection of his pads as the keeper collects it.