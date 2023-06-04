After losing the first ODI against Afghanistan by 6 wickets, Sri Lanka look to regroup and prevent an early series defeat as the two teams square off in the second ODI on Sunday. The first match truly showed what the Afghans are capable of in the 50-over format, especially in a World Cup year. It was Afghanistan's second-highest run-chase in the format on the international circuit. Sri Lanka haven't managed to get their combination right for a while now. That would be their prime focus against Afghanistan in the second ODI. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan from Hambantota: