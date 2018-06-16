 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Refuse To Take Field In Test 'Ball-Tampering' Row

Updated: 16 June 2018 21:02 IST

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould instructed that the ball be changed before the start of the third day's play between the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Refuse To Take Field In Test
Match referee Javagal Srinath speaks the Sri Lankan team management. © AFP

An apparent ball-tampering controversy has thrown the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka into jeopardy. After it appeared that a resolution had been reached to allow for play on the third day at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia to get underway almost 90 minutes later than scheduled, the Sri Lankans first came onto the field. However, after further discussions with the umpires, the Sri Lankans headed back to the dressing room. Following concerns raised by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould about the condition of the ball nearing the end of the second day, Sri Lanka were advised before the start of play on Saturday that they could not continue with the existing ball.

This resulted in Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal refusing to lead his team onto the field with the West Indies set to continue their innings at 118 for two in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 253.

Animated discussions then ensued involving match referee Javagal Srinath and Sri Lanka's coach Chandika Hathurusingha and it appeared for some time that the day's play at least and possibly the rest of the match might be in doubt.

However, it was after these initial deliberations that the Sri Lankans agreed to the change of ball and to continue playing although it is understood that they will be contesting the ball-tampering charge.

Five penalty runs have been added to the West Indies total.

There is a precedent for a team refusing to take the field after a brush with the umpires.

The first and only time a match has been forfeited in the history of Test cricket was in 2006, after Pakistan were penalised five runs for ball tampering by umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

The Pakistanis did not return to the field after tea on the fourth day and the umpires deemed this to mean they had forfeited the match, even though Pakistan later said they were willing to play.

It was in March that Australia were caught tampering with the ball on the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Following their admissions of guilt and an investigation, Steve Smith and David Warner were stripped of the captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and banned from playing international cricket for 12 months.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera applying sandpaper to the ball, was banned for nine months.

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Dinesh Chandimal Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka refused to take to the field on the 3rd day of 2nd Test
  • Umpires had demanded a change of ball before start of play
  • Umpires reportedly were not satisfied with the condition of the ball
Related Articles
Sri Lanka Refuse To Take Field In Test
Sri Lanka Refuse To Take Field In Test 'Ball-Tampering' Row
2nd Test, Day 2: Devon Smith Battles For Windies On Soggy, Slow Day
2nd Test, Day 2: Devon Smith Battles For Windies On Soggy, Slow Day
Sri Lanka Legends Mahela Jayawardena, Muttiah Muralitharan Deny Services To Struggling National Team
Sri Lanka Legends Mahela Jayawardena, Muttiah Muralitharan Deny Services To Struggling National Team
2nd Test, Day 1: Ton-Up Dinesh Chandimal Holds Sri Lanka Together Against Windies
2nd Test, Day 1: Ton-Up Dinesh Chandimal Holds Sri Lanka Together Against Windies
Dale Steyn Included In South Africa Squad For Test Series vs Sri Lanka
Dale Steyn Included In South Africa Squad For Test Series vs Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 15 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.