Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final, LIVE Telecast: Sri Lanka A will be squaring off against Afghanistan A in the final match of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday in Al Amerat. Sri Lanka will be coming to this clash after thrashing Pakistan A in the semi-final by seven wickets. Sri Lanka left Pakistan bamboozled with their blitzkrieg and relentless onslaught while chasing a paltry target of 136. Despite losing opener Yashodha Lanka after he obstructed the field, Lahiru Udara and Ahan Wickramasinghe went berserk in the powerplay.

On the other hand, Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs to book the finale seat against Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, Afghanistan A capitalized on a commanding 137-run opening partnership between Sediqullah Atal (83 off 52 balls) and Zubaid Akbari (64 off 41 balls) to post the tournament's highest total, reaching 206/4.

When will the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match take place?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match will take place on Sunday, October 27 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match be held?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

What time will the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match start?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)