Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Updates: Sri Lanka A Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Afghanistan A
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Sri Lanka are the joint-most successful team in the tournament history with two titles, while this is the first final for Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Sri Lanka A captain Nuwanidu Fernando has won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan A in the final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday. In the semi-finals, Sri Lanka A registered a seven-wicket win over Pakistan while Afghanistan A beat India A by 20 runs. Sri Lanka are the joint-most successful side in the tournament with two titles to their credit in the years 2017 and 2018. On the other hand, this is the first final in the history of the event for Afghanistan. In the group stage, Sri Lanka A ended at the top spot in the Group A table while Afghanistan A finished second in the same group. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara(w), Yashodha Lanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga
Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
3 runs, played towards fine leg.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards third man.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards third man.
3 runs, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
Wide.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid on.
OUT! b AM Ghazanfar.
2 runs, played towards covers.
OUT! b Bilal Sami.