Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Sri Lanka A captain Nuwanidu Fernando has won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan A in the final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday. In the semi-finals, Sri Lanka A registered a seven-wicket win over Pakistan while Afghanistan A beat India A by 20 runs. Sri Lanka are the joint-most successful side in the tournament with two titles to their credit in the years 2017 and 2018. On the other hand, this is the first final in the history of the event for Afghanistan. In the group stage, Sri Lanka A ended at the top spot in the Group A table while Afghanistan A finished second in the same group. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara(w), Yashodha Lanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final -