South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Streaming: South Africa are all set to host Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series on Friday in Cape Town. The Proteas have already gained an unassailable lead in the series with a two-wicket win in the first match. With that win, South Africa also secured the World Test Championship final berth. Earlier in the first match, Kagiso Rabada turned batting hero as he and Marco Jansen took South Africa to a dramatic two-wicket win over Pakistan on the fourth day.

Needing 148 to win, South Africa crashed to 99 for eight against superb bowling by Mohammad Abbas. The 34-year-old Abbas took a career-best six for 54. But Rabada, so often a match-winner as a bowler, went on the attack as a batsman, hitting an unbeaten 31 off 26 balls, while Jansen provided solid support in making 16 not out.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will take place on Friday, January 3 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will take place at the Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match start?

Advertisement

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)