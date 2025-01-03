South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: After qualifying for the World Test Championship final, South Africa will again take on Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town. The Proteas registered a two-wicket over Pakistan in the first Test and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match match series. The hosts are now playing for a clean sweep. Earlier on Sunday, chasing a tricky target of 148 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, the Proteas were 99 for 8 at one stage. Kagiso Rabada (31) and Marco Jansen (16) shared an unbeaten stand of 51 runs to take the hosts home. (Live Scorecard)