South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, Live Score Updates: South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pakistan
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: After qualifying for the World Test Championship final, South Africa will again take on Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, Live Score Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: After qualifying for the World Test Championship final, South Africa will again take on Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town. The Proteas registered a two-wicket over Pakistan in the first Test and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match match series. The hosts are now playing for a clean sweep. Earlier on Sunday, chasing a tricky target of 148 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, the Proteas were 99 for 8 at one stage. Kagiso Rabada (31) and Marco Jansen (16) shared an unbeaten stand of 51 runs to take the hosts home. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Jan 03, 2025
Day 1 | Morning Session
SA
10/0 (2.5)
PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.53
Batsman
Aiden Markram
3* (7)
Ryan Rickelton
7 (10)
Bowler
Mohammad Abbas
5/0 (1.5)
Mir Hamza
5/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
1 run.
FOUR! CHIPPED IN!
Goes fuller, in the slot, just outside off, inviting the drive, shaping away. Ryan Rickelton doesn't offer any shot at it as the ball sails through the keeper.
More away movement this time. The length is held back by just a fraction, but the line is a tad wider outside off. Ryan lets it go past as well.
No shape this time, but a lovely delivery nevertheless. Full and just outside off, Rickelton gets across and shoulders arms.
Full and outside off, immediately some shape for Hamza. He comes in from over the wicket, bowling with the breeze behind him and manages to get the ball to swing away from the left-hander. Ryan Rickelton pushes it towards point.
It will be Mir Hamza to share the new cherry with Abbas.
Comes around the wicket now, good length, around middle and leg, seaming in. Ryan Rickelton tucks it wide of mid-wicket and takes a quick single to get off the mark and ends the over.
Slightly full than the previous one, in the channel again, Ryan Rickelton tries to cover the off stump and blocks it out with ease.
Back of a length, from over the wicket, just outside off, angling away. Ryan Rickelton goes deep in the crease and defends it with the full face of the bat.
Similar ball, this time Markram nudges it past short mid-wicket and gets the scoreboard moving with a single.
Around off, nudged towards short mid-wicket.
Wow. That is certainly some start from Abbas.
SAVED BY THE UMPIRE'S CALL! Tell you what, Markram is one lucky chappie. That looked so, so, so, out to the naked eye. Half an inch here and there and it would have been a golden duck for Markram. Perfect start from Pakistan's machine. In the corridor of uncertainty, just behind the full length, around that off stump, with that wobbled seam as well. Aiden Markram stayed rooted to his crease in his attempt to defend but the ball pitched and then moved away, to rap Markram on the pads. Abbas went in a vociferous appeal, but umpire Nitin Menon stood firm. Pakistan had a chat and eventually took the review. Everything seemed in place, till that final call - hitting the wickets. Ball Tracker showed it to be clipping the top of off stump, meaning umpire's call! So Pakistan do not lose a review but neither do South Africa lose Markram! What a close, close call...
Nice, bright sunshine! How lovely to see these three words, isn't it? Gloomy in Sydney, not all that bright in Bulawayo, but at least, perfect conditions are there for the taking in Cape Town. The Pakistan team finishes its huddle and the players now disperse. Out walk the Protea openers - Aiden Markram and a new partner in Ryan Rickelton. It will be the previous match's hero, Mohammad Abbas to start off from where he finished, to Markram. Here we go...
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza (IN FOR NASEEM SHAH), Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder (IN FOR TONY DE ZORZI), Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Kwena Maphaka (IN FOR CORBIN BOSCH).
TOSS - South Africa have won the coin flip and have elected to BAT first.
With both teams evenly matched, the stakes couldn’t be higher, setting the stage for what promises to be another thrilling contest. Will South Africa stamp their authority and complete a commanding clean sweep, or can Pakistan rise to the challenge and level the series with a statement victory? The anticipation is building, and the answers await as we bring you the Toss shortly. Stay tuned, it’s all about to unfold!
For Pakistan, there’s still everything to play for. Despite falling short in the Boxing Day Test, they showcased moments of brilliance and came tantalizingly close to victory before faltering in critical moments. The new opening partnership of Shan Masood and Saim Ayub has shown encouraging signs, providing solid starts. However, the team will now be looking to this duo to step up, convert those promising starts into substantial scores, and set a strong platform for the middle order. After much deliberation about their playing XI, Pakistan have decided against including a specialist spinner in Noman Ali. Instead, they’ll place their trust in Salman Agha to deliver with his part-time spin. Mohammad Abbas continues to be a standout performer and will spearhead the attack. With his precision and ability to trouble even the best batters, Abbas has been a revelation for Pakistan and will play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s quest for redemption.