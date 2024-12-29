Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4, Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan from 27/3 in Centurion.
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: South Africa resume the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan from 27/3 in Centurion. Currently, Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram are standing unbeaten at the crease as the Proteas need 121 runs more to win the match. Earlier, Pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shehzad raised hopes of a rare Test win for Pakistan. South Africa were set a target of 148 runs to win after bowling Pakistan out for 237 in their second innings. Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen took six wickets for 52 runs, while Saud Shakeel made 84 for Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
SA
301&86/4 (28.1)
PAK
211&237
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.05
Batsman
Temba Bavuma
36* (70)
David Bedingham
8 (8)
Bowler
Khurram Shahzad
40/1 (9.1)
Mohammad Abbas
30/3 (14)
No run.
Halt! It looks like Temba Bavuma is suffering from cramps in his right hand. The physio is in to check on him. He looks good to continue now.
Fuller and on off, David Bedingham pushes it wide of short covers for a quick single.
Back of a length and around off, Temba Bavuma stands tall and pulls it away nicely wide of deep mid-wicket. He calls for two straightaway and gets it quite comfortably in the end.
Goes fuller and on off, shaping in, David Bedingham looks to drive but gets a bottom edge towards mid-wicket for a run.
Missed out there! Short of a length and outside off, David Bedingham looks to cut it away but chops it down on the off side.
Pitched up and on middle, nips back in sharply, David Bedingham looks to work it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Good length and on middle and off, straightens a bit, Temba Bavuma guides it off the outer half of the bat towards point for a single. South Africa needs 66 runs more to win!
Fuller one and around off, Temba Bavuma moves a long way across and tucks it to mid-wicket.
On a good length, around off, seaming in, Temba Bavuma comes forward and steers it wide of point for a single to end the over.
Back of a length, around off, angling in, Temba Bavuma gets a thick inside edge back onto the thigh pad as he hops up and looks to keep it down.
An appeal for a caught behind but the umpire Nitin Menon denies it! There are two sounds as the ball passes the bat and thus Pakistan players are interested in for a review but Shan isn't taking it. Hard length, around off, angling in, straightens off the deck, Temba Bavuma goes to defend it from the front foot but gets beaten on the outside edge as the replays show that the ball kisses the thigh pad and goes to the keeper.
Full outside off, angling away, Temba Bavuma shoulders arms to let it go.
FOUR! HE IS TAKING ON IT NOW! Full aggression from the SA Skipper! Khurram Shahzad serves it full, just outside off, from over the wicket, seaming away. Temba Bavuma walks down the track and lofts it over the head of mid off for a boundary. SA need 68 now.
Good length, outside off, seaming away, Temba Bavuma doesn't offer any shot at it as the ball sails through the keeper.
Bowled way outside off, holds its line. Temba Bavuma walks towards the line of the ball and squeezes this one away towards point for a single.
Squeezes this one away. Bowled full and outside off, swinging in. Temba Bavuma opens bat face and steers it off the front foot past gully for a brace.
Fuller outside off, nips in. Temba Bavuma lunges forward to defend it towards cover.
Pitched up, outside off, swerving inwards. Temba Bavuma lunges forward, outside the line of the ball and defends it off the front foot towards cover. Looks for a run but there isn't any.
Full and on the off stump, skids through. Temba Bavuma pushes it gently towards mid off.