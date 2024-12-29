South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: South Africa resume the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan from 27/3 in Centurion. Currently, Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram are standing unbeaten at the crease as the Proteas need 121 runs more to win the match. Earlier, Pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shehzad raised hopes of a rare Test win for Pakistan. South Africa were set a target of 148 runs to win after bowling Pakistan out for 237 in their second innings. Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen took six wickets for 52 runs, while Saud Shakeel made 84 for Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)