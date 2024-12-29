Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shehzad Lead Pak Fightback As SA Slump To 27/3 In Chase
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shehzad raised hopes of a rare Test win for Pakistan against South Africa in the opening match at Centurion on Saturday.
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Proteas stunned in 148-run chase.© AFP
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shehzad raised hopes of a rare Test win for Pakistan against South Africa in the opening match at Centurion on Saturday. Chasing 148 to win, the Proteas were reduced to 27/3 with Abbas (2/3) and Khurram (1/22) rattling the top order. Aiden Markram, who hit 89 in the first innings, was unbeaten on 22 while captain Temba Bavuma (0*) played one ball before stumps were called on rain-hit day. South Africa were set a target of 148 runs to win after bowling Pakistan out for 237 in their second innings. Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen took six wickets for 52 runs, while Saud Shakeel made 84 for Pakistan. (Scorecard)
1st Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 3 | Stumps
SA
301&27/3 (9.0)
PAK
211&237
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.00
Batsman
Aiden Markram
22 (25)
Temba Bavuma
0* (1)
Bowler
Khurram Shahzad
22/1 (5)
Mohammad Abbas
3/2 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SA vs PAK, 1st Test Day 3, Highlights
Right then, that is it from a scintillating Day 3 or this first Test. For the first time, we can say that South Africa do not have that slight advantage anymore as Pakistan have roared back in this contest and it is nicely poised. With how the game stands at the moment, unless the weather plays a big part, we will not be going to the final day. Day 4 will start at 8 am GMT, but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
Saud Shakeel fought valiantly with a brilliant 84, shepherding the tail to stretch Pakistan's lead close to 150 in a gritty final session. The target, though modest, promised drama on a spicy surface favoring the pacers. South Africa’s chase began shakily as Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton fell early, leaving the hosts wobbling. Aiden Markram stood firm amidst the chaos, showing immense grit, but Tristan Stubbs’ late dismissal added to the tension. Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad were fantastic with the ball and will come out again with more belief that they can defend this target. With bad light ending play, the stage is set for an electrifying finish on Day 4 in this thrilling contest.
Marco Jansen delivered a masterclass in the second session, ripping through Pakistan's batting lineup and leaving them teetering at 212/8. After a rain-hit morning and a delayed start, hopes were high as Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel crafted brilliant fifties to steady the innings. But Babar’s dismissal at 50 opened the floodgates, triggering a collapse from 153/3 to 176/6. Poor shot selection from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha compounded Pakistan’s woes, while a late fight from Shakeel and Aamer Jamal offered a flicker of resistance.
THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3 DUE TO BAD LIGHT! Session Summary - 52 runs and 5 wickets in 16.4 overs! What an emphatic day of Test cricket! Despite losing the entire first session, most of the second session, and a few overs in the third session as well, this game has not failed to deliver. Pakistan batted with determination and grit to set up a decent target on this track, and then their bowlers backed it up with some fine spells. South Africa would have liked to be a in better position, but they ended the day on 27/3, needing another 121 runs to win.
The conditions are pretty gloomy out here! We can see the umpires taking a reading with the light meter. It looks like it is not safe for the pacers to bowl, so they ask Shan Masood whether he wants to continue with a spinner. The answer is a firm 'NO' and the players are making their way out of the ground now shaking hands with each other.
On a good length, outside off, Aiden Markram shoulders arms to let it go to the keeper.
FOUR! Expertly done by Aiden Markram. Bowls full and on stumps, shaping away. Aiden Markram picks up the length instantly and just looks to time it past wide mid on as the ball races towards the boundary cushions in a flash.
Back of a length, outside off, nips away. Aiden Markram leaves it be.
Full and outside off, shapes away. Aiden Markram leaves alone off the front foot.
FOUR! Streaky that from Aiden Markram but at this point they will take it. Full and outside off, swinging away. Aiden Markram flays his bat at it. The ball takes a healthy outside edge and flies past the gully region and races towards the deep backward point fence for a boundary.
On a good length, shaping away. Aiden Markram rocks forward and leaves it alone.
Short of a length, just outside off, angling in, Temba Bavuma shoulders arms to let it go.
Drinks! South Africa are reeling at 19/3 with still time left for the day. They cannot afford to lose any more wickets before Stumps or else, they will have a mountain to climb here. Aiden Markram holds the key for them, while the others also need to support him. Pakistan are on top at the moment with Mohammad Abbas breathing fire and Khurram Shahzad also getting the ball to talk. They know a wicket or two, and they will enter Day 4 with full control. Also, Temba Bavuma is the next man in.
OUT! LBW! Mohammad Abbas strikes again! Another fine review from Pakistan. Goes fuller this time and changes the line to stumps around off and middle, nips away a shy bit. Tristan Stubbs looks to defend it with the full face of the bat from the front foot but gets beaten on the outside edge and wears it on the pads. Abbas and every other Pakistani player appeal for LBW but the umpire isn't convinced enough to raise the finger! Shan Masood has gone upstairs after asking from the slip fielders and keeper. UltraEdge confirms no bat involved and Ball Tracking comes up with three reds much to the delight of the visitors. Tristan Stubbs has to depart now. Third down for South Africa and they still need 129 runs to win!
Back of a length, just outside off, takes off from the surface, Tristan Stubbs leaves it bravely as the ball isn't very far from the off stump.
Good length, outside off, straightens off the deck, Tristan Stubbs shoulders arms to let it go.
Drags his length, around off, seaming in, a little bit of extra bounce, Tristan Stubbs gets an inside edge to square leg from the front foot.
full, around middle, angling in, Tristan Stubbs comes forward and tucks it to mid-wicket.
Back of a length, outside off, shaping away. Aiden Markram chops it down. The ball rolls over towards point.
Full and on the middle stump, swings away. Aiden Markram opens up his body to defend it down the line of the ball, towards mid on.