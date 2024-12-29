South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shehzad raised hopes of a rare Test win for Pakistan against South Africa in the opening match at Centurion on Saturday. Chasing 148 to win, the Proteas were reduced to 27/3 with Abbas (2/3) and Khurram (1/22) rattling the top order. Aiden Markram, who hit 89 in the first innings, was unbeaten on 22 while captain Temba Bavuma (0*) played one ball before stumps were called on rain-hit day. South Africa were set a target of 148 runs to win after bowling Pakistan out for 237 in their second innings. Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen took six wickets for 52 runs, while Saud Shakeel made 84 for Pakistan. (Scorecard)