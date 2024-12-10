South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I, LIVE Streaming: South Africa are all set to host Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Durban. Currently, the main Proteas team is facing Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test series. So, the T20 squad will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. It is the first of six white-ball matches - three T20Is and three ODIs - to be played by Pakistan before they meet South Africa in two Test matches.

Pakistan, too, will make multiple changes between formats, with only white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha due to play in all three series.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place on Tuesday, December 10 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place at the Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

