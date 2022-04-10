South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Mushfiqur Rahim Key As Bangladesh Trail By 314 Runs In 1st Innings
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: All eyes will be on Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh will look to reduce the 1st innings deficit and avoid another collapse vs South Africa on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match being played at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were placed at 139/5 with Rahim at the crease on 30 and Yasir Ali batting at 8 runs. Earlier, South Africa posted 453 in their first innings, thanks to some epic batting from Keshav Maharaj (84) and fifties each from Dean Elgar (70), Keegan Petersen (64) and Temba Bavuma (67). (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
SA vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live
Who will bowl from the other end?
On middle, on a length, tucked to square leg for a single. 13 runs off the over. Bangladesh off to a flier on Day 3.
A length ball, outside off, nipping back in. Ali steps across and dead bats it on the off side.
A length ball, on off. Ali prods and blocks it out.
FOUR! This is some intent from Ali! Three in a row! This is on a length and way outside off. Ali plays it late and to the left of point for another boundary. Superb start for Bangladesh! 150 up as well.
FOUR! Confident start! Short and way outside off. Ali drives it past point for a boundary.
FOUR! Boundary to start the Day! Short of a length, outside off. Ali hops and guides it through the gap, between second slip and gully for a boundary.
We are finally ready for action! The players are out in the middle. Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali will resume their batting. Lizaad Williams will begin with the ball. Here we go...
UPDATE - 1:46 pm IST (8:16 am GMT) - The news from the middle is that the rain has stopped. The covers are coming off and we should get a start at 1.50 pm IST (8.20 am GMT).
UPDATE - 1:30 pm (8:00 am GMT) - Oh, dear! It has started to rain! Just when the players were out in the middle and we were ready for action, they walk back. The covers are on for now and the start will be delayed. The forecast seems much better later in the day.
We are ready for action on Day 3! The umpires walk out to the field and they have called the players out in the middle. No delay for now!
Wiaan Mulder is down for a chat. He says that in the context of the game, they are in a good place. Mentions that the team wanted him to get runs and he is happy to contribute and he is pleased with picking up wickets. States that he wanted to bowl at the stumps, but he did not bowl as well to right-handers as he did to the left-handers. He was keeping it fuller to the left-handers and attacking the stumps.
The conditions are gloomy and very dull, and it was also raining overnight. The floodlights have already been switched on. However, we should be able to start on time. Stay tuned for further updates!
Pitch Report - There was rain overnight but there is still good covering of grass and the conditions are perfect for bowling. The seamers will enjoy the condition but the spinners will play a key role as well.
The visitors are in a spot of bother. They have lost half their side and are still trailing by 314 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali were troubled a lot by the spinners but they did well to survive till the end. But things are only going to get tougher for them since it’s not going to be as easy to bat on. We have an intriguing first session coming up stay tuned!
South Africa ended Day 2 in a commanding position. After an exceptional batting performance, they were right on cue with the ball as well. Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder caused a lot of trouble with their swinging deliveries and managed to grab 5 wickets. We did witness the spinners getting a lot of spin towards the end and coming into Day 3 they will be the ones causing problems to the batters.
Hello and welcome back, folks to the final Test of this entertaining series between South Africa and Bangladesh. We are now heading towards Day 3 which is known as the moving day and by the looks of it, we could get to know in which direction is this match headed.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
The last session saw spinners getting some purchase and there was a great amount of turn. It is expected to stay the same on Day 3 and it will not be a good sign for Bangladesh, since they are already 5 down. Rahim showed his experience and made sure no more damage is done. 10 wickets fell on Day 2, five from either side. Day 3 promises to be more entertaining and it is all set to begin at 1.30 pm IST (8 am GMT), but do join us in advance for the build-up as well. Till then, cheers!
South Africa will be going back to bed pretty relaxed after their brilliant performance throughout the day. It was with the bat first, they added 175 runs, all thanks to Keshav Maharaj's wonderful performance. Mulder, Simon Harmer, and Williams played superb cameos and helped South Africa end the first innings with a mammoth score of 453. The momentum was with them and they continued their good work with the ball. It was the pacers though that troubled Bangladesh with the swing. Duanne Olivier early on and then it was Wiaan Mulder who troubled the left-handers with his probing lines and lengths. Bangladesh were ready to tackle the spinners but pacers came out of the syllabus. There was a good partnership between Iqbal and Shanto of 79 but nothing after that.