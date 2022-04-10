South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: All eyes will be on Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh will look to reduce the 1st innings deficit and avoid another collapse vs South Africa on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match being played at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were placed at 139/5 with Rahim at the crease on 30 and Yasir Ali batting at 8 runs. Earlier, South Africa posted 453 in their first innings, thanks to some epic batting from Keshav Maharaj (84) and fifties each from Dean Elgar (70), Keegan Petersen (64) and Temba Bavuma (67). (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

