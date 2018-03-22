South Africa vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test: South Africa Lose Markram Early

South Africa will be boosted by the presence of their match-winning fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the third Test against Australia starting Thursday but the visitors also received good news when Mitchell Starc was passed fit. With the series tied 1-1, Rabada, who took 11 wickets in the second Test in Port Elizabeth, has successfully appealed against a ban, while Starc, Australia's match-winner in the first Test in Durban, has recovered from a sore calf. Conditions at Newlands are less likely to assist the fast reverse swing the pair achieved in the first two matches, but with a good covering of grass two days before the match, the pitch should offer more pace and bounce. That could make the accuracy and persistence of South Africa's Vernon Philander and Australia's Josh Hazlewood crucial. Philander has a remarkable record at Newlands, where he has taken 47 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 16.34 but Hazlewood will be playing in his first Test at the ground. Philander has had mixed fortunes in two Tests against Australia at Newlands. He made a sensational debut in November 2011, taking five for 15 as Australia were bowled out for 47 in the second innings. He had match figures of eight for 78 in a South African win. But he could only take one for 158 in the match when a pair of centuries by David Warner led Australia to a series-clinching win in March 2014, the most recent occasion on which a Test has been played at the ground so late in a South African season. (LIVE SCORECARD)