 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test: South Africa Lose Markram Early

Updated: 22 March 2018 14:21 IST

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: South Africa will be boosted by the presence of their match-winning fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the third Test against Australia.

South Africa vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test: South Africa Lose Markram Early
South Africa vs Australia, Live Score: The third Test is being played in Cape Town. © AFP

South Africa will be boosted by the presence of their match-winning fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the third Test against Australia starting Thursday but the visitors also received good news when Mitchell Starc was passed fit. With the series tied 1-1, Rabada, who took 11 wickets in the second Test in Port Elizabeth, has successfully appealed against a ban, while Starc, Australia's match-winner in the first Test in Durban, has recovered from a sore calf. Conditions at Newlands are less likely to assist the fast reverse swing the pair achieved in the first two matches, but with a good covering of grass two days before the match, the pitch should offer more pace and bounce. That could make the accuracy and persistence of South Africa's Vernon Philander and Australia's Josh Hazlewood crucial. Philander has a remarkable record at Newlands, where he has taken 47 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 16.34 but Hazlewood will be playing in his first Test at the ground. Philander has had mixed fortunes in two Tests against Australia at Newlands. He made a sensational debut in November 2011, taking five for 15 as Australia were bowled out for 47 in the second innings. He had match figures of eight for 78 in a South African win. But he could only take one for 158 in the match when a pair of centuries by David Warner led Australia to a series-clinching win in March 2014, the most recent occasion on which a Test has been played at the ground so late in a South African season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia straight from Newlands, Cape Town​

14:17 IST: Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0(11)

Excellent low catch by Steve Smith in the second slip as a slightly fuller outside off delivery did the trick for Hazlewood.

 

14:08 IST: Well controlled start by Australian pacers Starc and Hazlewood.

After 3 overs, SA are 3/0.

 

14:06 IST: Elgar and Markram are making their way to the middle. Mitchell Starc will open the attack for Australia. Here we go...

13:38 IST: Playing XIs:

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

13:30 IST: TOSS: South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis wins toss, opts to bat against Australia in Cape Town

13:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the opening day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.

Rabada's availability after overturning a ban for brushing the shoulder of Australia captain Steve Smith in the second Test simplifies South Africa's selection, allowing the hosts to name a squad of 17 players to allow for a variety of combinations. Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon said his side had "no dramas" with the decision to clear Rabada and were looking forward to facing him again. Australia are unlikely to make any changes to the team that has represented them in seven successive Tests. In addition to Starc, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was passed fit after suffering a groin strain in Port Elizabeth.

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Kagiso Rabada Cricket Hashim Amla Faf du Plessis David Warner Steven Smith Mitchell Starc Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Highlights, ICC World Cup 2018 Qualifier, West Indies vs Scotland: Windies Qualify For The 2019 Cricket World Cup
Highlights, ICC World Cup 2018 Qualifier, West Indies vs Scotland: Windies Qualify For The 2019 Cricket World Cup
Highlights, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final: India Clinch Title With Dinesh Karthik
Highlights, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final: India Clinch Title With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 6th T20: Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By 2 Wickets In Thriller
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 6th T20: Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By 2 Wickets In Thriller
ICC World Cup Qualifier, Highlights: Rahmat Shah Stars As Afghanistan Beat West Indies By 3 Wickets
ICC World Cup Qualifier, Highlights: Rahmat Shah Stars As Afghanistan Beat West Indies By 3 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.