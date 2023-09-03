South Africa eye a consolation win as they take on Australia in the third and final T20I at Kingsmead in Durban. Mitchell Marsh has been the driving force behind Australia's dominance in the first two games, with Tanveer Sangha and Spencer Joshnson impressing ahead of the five-match ODI series, starting next Thursday, where the senior players return to the fray. Proteas, on the other hand, have been outplayed so far, but will hope to end the series on a high ahead of the ODI World Cup preparatory series.

When will the South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, September 1.

Where will the South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match start?

The South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be broadcast the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

(All the dates and timings are as per the details provided by the broadcaster)