South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Aussies Look To Complete Series Sweep
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score:With the first two matches already in their kitty, Australia look to complete a series sweep against South Africa as the two teams square off in the 3rd and final match in Kingsmead, Durban. The Proteas, despite being the hosts, have struggled to impose themselves on the field, with the men from Down Under putting on a show. After winning the first match by 111 runs, Australia secured the series with an 8-wicket triumph in the second match. More of the same would be expected from them in the hope of a series sweep. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are our LIVE score and updates from the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia from Durban:
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and will BAT first.
Australia, on the other hand, have been excellent even though they are also missing some key players. Mitchell Marsh has led the team from the front with his explosive batting while Matthew Short has also contributed well. In Tim David they have one of the best finishers while Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff make up a strong pace attack. Tanveer Sangha made his debut in the first T20I and picked a four-fer and he may get another chance in place of Adam Zampa. We can also see Matthew Wade and Ashton Turner get a game as the visitors have already sealed the series. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.
South Africa have struggled big time but will want to get a win here to build confidence ahead of the ODI series. Reeza Hendricks have done well but their experienced players like Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen haven't been able to deliver with the bat while talented youngsters, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs are yet to prove their mettle. Their bowling also has been pretty inconsistent in the absence of regular starters and they will need to step up in this game to give their fans something to cheer for in this series.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the third and final T20I between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead in Durban. The Aussies have already sealed the series with a couple of dominating performances and will look for the whitewash while the Proteas haven't been able to match the visitors and will hope to get the win to save some pride.
... MATCH DAY ...
We have now arrived at the third and final game of the T20I series between South Africa and Australia. Kingsmead in Durban will play host one final time before the action shifts to Bloemfontein for the first three fixtures of the five-match ODI series. Mitchell Marsh's Australia have put in back-to-back clinical performances to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are now eyeing a whitewash. On the other hand, South Africa have been simply outplayed by Australia in both departments and now face the uphill task of avoiding a clean sweep. In the second T20I, after Mitchell Marsh inserted South Africa into bat, the hosts were put in a spot of bother, losing four wickets inside the powerplay. Thanks to a rescue act from skipper Aiden Markram and handy contributions from the lower order, South Africa ended up with a decent total. In pursuit of 165, Matthew Short and Mitchell Marsh made an absolute mockery of the bowling which helped Australia cruise home with just over five overs to spare. As South Africa look to salvage pride, their batting, which has let them down twice now, will have to come good. Barring Reeza Hendricks's fifty in the first T20I and the fight shown by Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and Tristan Stubbs in the last outing, no other Proteas batter has shown up. The no-shows from Rassie van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis have been concerning, and the hosts have the option of bringing in Donovan Ferreira to replace one of the two batters. In what comes as a relief for the South African team management and fans, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been declared fit for the last T20I and the upcoming ODI series. The lack of experience in the pace department has been visible, but Lizaad Williams, who is still relatively new to international cricket, has stood out for them. As far as the men from Down Under are concerned, Mitchell Marsh could not have asked for a better start in his first stint as the Australian captain. With the bat, Marsh has led from the front so far and found good support from Tim David in the first T20I while finding a more than able alley in Matthew Short in the second game. After debutant Tanveer Sangha starred with a four-wicket haul in the series opener, the experienced pace trio of Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott broke the back of the Proteas batting unit. Having already pocketed the series, the visitors will now look to test their bench strength by rotating the players. Matthew Wade and Ashton Turner, who are yet to feature in the series, might come in for what is essentially a dead rubber. Looking at how Australia dominated in the first two games, a 3-0 whitewash looms large over South Africa. Will Australia complete the clean sweep? Or will South Africa pull one back? We will find out together.