South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score:With the first two matches already in their kitty, Australia look to complete a series sweep against South Africa as the two teams square off in the 3rd and final match in Kingsmead, Durban. The Proteas, despite being the hosts, have struggled to impose themselves on the field, with the men from Down Under putting on a show. After winning the first match by 111 runs, Australia secured the series with an 8-wicket triumph in the second match. More of the same would be expected from them in the hope of a series sweep. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are our LIVE score and updates from the 3rd T20I between South Africa and Australia from Durban: