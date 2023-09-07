After pulling off a 3-0 whitewash in the T20Is, Australia will now to look to assert their dominance over South Africa in ODIs, starting with the opening game later on Thursday in Bloemfontein. Australia captain Pat Cummins, who missed the T20Is due to a wrist injury, is part of the squad for the five-match series, but his participation remains unlikley. In his absence, Mitchell Marsh took the leadership role as the visitors dominated the hosts in the shortest format of the game. South Africa, on the other hand, hope that the change in format would lead to a change in fortune.

When will the South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, September 7.

Where will the South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

What time will the South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match start?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

