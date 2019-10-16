 
Sourav Ganguly To Discuss MS Dhoni's Future With Selectors On October 24

Updated: 16 October 2019 21:58 IST

MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended with the semi-final loss against New Zealand.

Sourav Ganguly To Discuss MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's future has been a matter of speculation for quite some time. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president-elect, said that he will speak to the selectors about MS Dhoni's future before giving his opinion on the matter. India's T20I squad for the home series against Bangladesh will be picked in Mumbai on October 24 and that is when Ganguly hopes to have a discussion with the selectors. "I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on 24th. I will find out what the selectors are thinking. Then I will put my opinion," Ganguly said on Wednesday.

India are scheduled to play a 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh which will be followed by a two-Test rubber.

He then missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and was also not included in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

Moreover, Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

Ganguly was asked if a cricketer can take such a long break and ge replied that he was nowhere in the picture so he will have to speak to all the concerned parties before commenting about anything. 

"I was nowhere in picture (when it transpired). So my first selection committee meeting will be on 24th."

Ganguly further added that he will try to find out what Dhoni wants before commenting on whether the 38-year-old should call it a day or not.

"Let's see what Dhoni wants," Ganguly said.

MS Dhoni's impending retirement has been the most talked about topic in Indian cricket in recent times and he has been facing a lot of criticism for his poor run of form and ponderous style of batting.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly will speak to the selectors about MS Dhoni's future
  • MS Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019
  • India are scheduled to play a 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh
