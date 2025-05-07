Indian cricket team spinner Varun Chakravarthy took to social media to react to 'Operation Sindoor' as the Indian Army struck multiple terror targets in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Varun, who is currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, shared a picture of 'Operation Sindoor' released by the Indian Army on his Instagram story. Several former Indian cricket team players like Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra and Pragyan Ojha also praised the Indian forces for their service to the country and their retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a one-line message for the world hours after Indian armed forces struck multiple terror targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Taking to social media, the foreign minister said, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism." Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early this morning to avenge the massacre of 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator by terrorists with links to Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The tri-services operation comprised precision strikes on nine terrorist bases across the border and the Line of Control. These locations were used by terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Muhajideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorism and called on the world to put up a joint fight against global terrorism. Last week, Mr Jaishankar had spoken to his counterparts from non-permanent member nations of the United Nations Security Council, including Algeria, Greece, Sierra Leone, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, and Somalia.

During his phone calls, he is understood to have conveyed India's resolve to bring the Pahalgam perpetrators to justice. The phone calls assume significance since Pakistan is also a non-permanent member of the Security Council, which keeps changing every two years.