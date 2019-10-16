Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination on Monday and is set to be the unopposed choice for the role. Harbhajan Singh, who excelled in the international arena under Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to congratulate the former India captain. "You are a leader who empower others to be a leader congratulations @SGanguly99 for becoming @BCCI president..I wish you all the best going forward," the tweet read.

You are a leader who empower others to be a leader congratulations @SGanguly99 for becoming @BCCI president..I wish you all the best going forward.. pic.twitter.com/l2Xj2rIahR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 16, 2019

Ganguly replied to Harbhajan's tweet by asking for the off-spinner's "support". "Thank u bhajju ...need your support in the same manner as u bowled from one end for india to win matches," Ganguly tweeted.

Thank u bhajju ...need your support in the same manner as u bowled from one end for india to win matches .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 16, 2019

Ganguly will take over as the president of BCCI on October 23. On Tuesday, the 47-year-old tweeted a picture with his new team. Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Jayesh George and Mahim Verma will be part of Ganguly's team.

Anurag Thakur, former president of the BCCI, had reportedly played a pivotal role to turn the table in Ganguly's favour.

After filing the nomination, Ganguly said that he wishes to bring back normalcy in Indian cricket.

"Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Sourav Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

The former India captain also mentioned that he wants to emulate the success, former president Jagmohan Dalmiya had when he was at the helm of Indian cricket.

"You know when he (Jagmohan Dalmiya) ran cricket I was a player, so I haven't seen him very closely, how he ran the board and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), but he was very dear to me, still is and will always be.

"If I achieve what he has achieved in terms of administration even 50 per cent, I'll think have done a great job," the former India captain concluded.