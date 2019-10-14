Sourav Ganguly has filed the nomination for the post of the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is set to be the unopposed choice for the prestigious job . After filing the nomination in Mumbai, Sourav Ganguly addressed the media and said he wants to bring normalcy back in the Indian cricket board, adding that he never expressed any aspiration to become the BCCI President. "Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Sourav Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

"I had never expressed my aspirations for this post. I never spoke to anyone. Until 10:30 in the night yesterday, I was not aware of this. Then I was informed that I have to be the President of the BCCI," the former India captain added.

Media reports on Sunday claimed that Ganguly would be the new BCCI chief, after piping Brijesh Patel in a dramatic turn of events in an informal meeting to become the front-runner for the top job.

The 47-year-old said he has a "lot of work to do" as it is a big responsibility to manage the board of a highly-impressive Indian team.

"Indian cricket administration has to be the best in the world. We have to get the administration in order."

Heaping praise on the current Virat Kohli-led Team India, Ganguly said: "The team has played exceptionally well, Hopefully that will continue."

The former left-handed batsman, with 11,363 One-day International runs and 7,212 Test runs to his name, said, "My biggest focus will be on first-class cricket. I have been very vocal about taking care of the first-class cricketers."

When asked if he rates his new job above captaining India, Ganguly answered, "Nothing can beat being an India captain."

Ganguly is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He was re-elected as CAB chief, for a second term, in September.