Sourav Ganguly Hopes To Emulate Jagmohan Dalmiya As BCCI President

Updated: 14 October 2019 18:44 IST

Sourav Ganguly said Jagmohan Dalmiya will always remain dear to him and he wants to emulate him as BCCI President.

Sourav Ganguly set to become next BCCI president. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, said he wants to emulate former president Jagmohan Dalmiya at the role. Dalmiya served his first term as BCCI President from 2001-04. He was again elected for the role in March 2015. With Dalmiya at the helm, India co-hosted the Reliance World Cup in 1987 and then the Wills World Cup in 1996. Speaking to NDTV, Sourav Ganguly, when asked to react on the fact that the entire West Bengal is rejoicing his return to Indian cricket, he said, "I don't think it that way, I was a captain for a long period of time, played for a long period of time and now this is a different responsibility, so will try and do my best".

Ganguly took over as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President in 2015, following the death of his administrative mentor Dalmiya.

Speaking on the influence that Dalmiya had on him, Ganguly said, "You know when he (Jagmohan Dalmiya) ran cricket I was a player, so I haven't seen him very closely, how he ran the board and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), but he was very dear to me, still is and will always be.

"If I achieve what he has achieved in terms of administration even 50%, I'll think have done a great job," the former India captain added.

Ganguly had also said that he wants to bring normalcy back in the Indian cricket board, adding that he never expressed any aspiration to become the BCCI President.

India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
