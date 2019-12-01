MS Dhoni's cricketing future has been a matter of speculation for quite some time now. Sourav Ganguly , the BCCI president, was asked during the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday if the veteran wicket-keeper would be part of T20 World Cup in Australia and he replied, "Please ask MS Dhoni ". On Friday, the former India skipper had said that there was "absolute clarity" among the team think-tank on how to deal with Dhoni's future. "There is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you'll find out in time," Ganguly had said.

On Wednesday, Dhoni had said that he will take a call on his cricketing future after January.

"January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)," Dhoni said at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended with the semi-final loss against New Zealand.

He missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and was also not included in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

Then ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh, the former India captain made himself unavailable for selection.

As Rishabh Pant failed to capitalise on the recent opportunities, it was being speculated that Dhoni might make a comeback to cricket with India's upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies.

However, Dhoni's name did not appear in the 15-member squad that was announced a day before the start of the iconic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata.

In the recent times, Dhoni has often faced criticism for his poor form and ponderous style of batting.

His impending retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket.

Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

