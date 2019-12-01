 
Sourav Ganguly Says MSK Prasad-Led Selection Panel's "Tenures Are Finished"

Updated: 01 December 2019 19:15 IST

MSK Prasad's departure means the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of four-year term for the selection committee.

Sourav Ganguly Says MSK Prasad-Led Selection Panel
Sourav Ganguly stated "you cannot go beyond your tenure". © Twitter

MSK Prasad's eventful stint as the selection committee chairman came to an end on Sunday with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stating "you cannot go beyond your tenure". Prasad's departure means the Ganguly-led BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of four-year term for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term. While Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joined in 2016 but as per the BCCI chief, none of the panel members would continue. "Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. They have done a good job," Ganguly said after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai

"We will fix a term for selectors and it is not right to appoint selectors every year." The Indian team enjoyed success during the five-man panel's tenure with the positives far outweighing the negatives, but it often found itself at the receiving end of relentless criticism owing to their limited international careers collectively.

India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
