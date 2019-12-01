 
BCCI Seeks Supreme Court Approval To Dilute Lodha Reforms On Office-Bearers' Tenure

Updated: 01 December 2019 14:43 IST

The BCCI decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking an extension for Sourav Ganguly at the end of his nine-month tenure.

Sourav Ganguly took charge of the BCCI on October 23. © AFP

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking to clear the path for the former captain to get an extension at the end of his nine-month tenure. The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting and will require the apex court's approval. "All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court," a top official told PTI.

As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

Ganguly, who took charge on October 23, was to vacate office next year but a dilution could see him continue till 2024.

Highlights
  • BCCI decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated reforms
  • It seeks an extension for Ganguly at the end of his nine-month tenure
  • The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting
