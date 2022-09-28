Sourav Ganguly Inaugurates Lord's-Themed Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata. See Pics
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on Tuesday
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on Tuesday. Former Indian skipper arrived at Mitali Sangha community Durga Puja pandal in Garia on Tuesday evening. A replica of Lord's Pavilion was set up adjacent to the pandal for Ganguly by the Puja Committee. Iconic Lord's moment is the theme of this puja pandal. Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.
Ganguly played a total of 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs, with 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scalped 32 wickets. In ODIs, the former skipper has scored 11363 runs in 311 matches, along with 100 wickets and 22 centuries.
Currently, Ganguly is serving as the BCCI president, since his appointment in 2019.
