The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on Tuesday. Former Indian skipper arrived at Mitali Sangha community Durga Puja pandal in Garia on Tuesday evening. A replica of Lord's Pavilion was set up adjacent to the pandal for Ganguly by the Puja Committee. Iconic Lord's moment is the theme of this puja pandal. Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Ganguly has an old relation with iconic Lord's ground of England, as this was the place where the infamous 't-shirt waving' incident of 2002 took place. During the NatWest tri-series final against England, India had pulled off a memorable win over the hosts at Lord's when Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif took India across the line. The then India captain, Ganguly could not hide his emotions and took his shirt off and waved it at the Lord's balcony.

Ganguly played a total of 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs, with 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scalped 32 wickets. In ODIs, the former skipper has scored 11363 runs in 311 matches, along with 100 wickets and 22 centuries.

Currently, Ganguly is serving as the BCCI president, since his appointment in 2019.

With ANI Inputs