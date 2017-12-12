Sneak Peek Into Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Wedding, Other Ceremonies

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli married long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event. The event was attended by close friends and relatives. The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. Following the confirmation, Twitter went into frenzy with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the newly-wed couple.

Almost at the same time, Virat and Anushka both took to Twitter to confirm the news of their wedding.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Here's the video of their ring ceremony:

OMFG They kissed and hugged each other. And "PERFECT" song is playing in the background!!#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/ELJybbFdxQ — 8 (@JustLykYouu) December 11, 2017

Here are videos of haldi and wedding ceremonies:

Congratulations to the lovely couple. Thank you for letting us be a part of this truly magical wedding over the last 3 days. May Babaji bless you both and the families with all the love, peace, happiness and prosperity. #Shukar ?? A post shared by Gagan Gujral (@gujralgagan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Speaking about the couple's future plans, their spokesperson revealed, "They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli (Mumbai) in December. We're extremely grateful to media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support."