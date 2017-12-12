 
Sneak Peek Into Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Wedding, Other Ceremonies

Updated: 12 December 2017 09:55 IST

The Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding was held in Italy on Monday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on Monday. © Instagram

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli married long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event. The event was attended by close friends and relatives. The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. Following the confirmation, Twitter went into frenzy with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the newly-wed couple.

Almost at the same time, Virat and Anushka both took to Twitter to confirm the news of their wedding. 

Here's the video of their ring ceremony:

Here are videos of haldi and wedding ceremonies:

 

Speaking about the couple's future plans, their spokesperson revealed, "They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli (Mumbai) in December. We're extremely grateful to media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support."

