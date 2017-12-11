Virat Kohli, Anuskha Sharma Get Married In Italy, Tweet Pictures

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli married long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event. The event was attended by close friends and relatives. The couple got married on Monday. Anuskha uploaded an image on Twitter and captained it as, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Kohli tweeted soon after with the same message.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Virat and Anushka have been together since 2014, after having met in 2013 during a commercial shoot.

Speculation about Virat and Anushka tying the knot reached fever pitch on Sunday with Hindustan Times and others claiming that "a heritage property in Tuscany" had been booked for the grand wedding.

The report added that "professional bhangra dancers were seen entering the resort. The beats of drums and dhol-nagare came from the venue".

Virat and Anushka's story has all the masala of any cricket match that is heading for a close finish or a Bollywood thriller.

Anushka was in New Zealand in early 2014 while the Indian team was also there, and was seen with Virat. The star batsman also surprised her in Udaipur thereafter, where she was shooting for the movie, PK.

Soon after, they were seen together in the stands during franchise based football match.

But as is usual with the rich and famous, both were in denial mode right from the time they met till November 2014, when Virat went public.

"Whatever is there is out in the open, I have nothing to hide," he said during an event.

Anushka followed suit. "We are not hiding anything. We are being two normal young people in a relationship," she said on a separate public forum

There were other unsavoury instances too. Anushka once lost her cool during an event, when the questions during a movie promo were about the two of them rather than the movie.

Virat had gone into an expletive-filled offensive against an Indian journalist in Australia while the side was touring, but realised later that it was a case of mistaken identity and then apologised through one of the team members.

But as it with all relationships, theirs too had a few wobbles when the year 2016 saw them separate, twice, before they were once again seen together towards the end of the year, when they were seen together at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's marriage and have not looked back since.