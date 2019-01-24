 
Smriti Mandhana Cracks Century As Indian Women Thrash New Zealand In 1st ODI

Updated: 24 January 2019 12:57 IST

Smriti Mandhana scored a fine century as India women registered a nine-wicket win.

Smriti Mandhana scored 105 off 104 balls as India women beat New Zealand by 9 wickets. © Twitter

Smriti Mandhana scored a fine century and Jemima Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 81 as the Indian women's team thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in the first One-day International (ODI) on Thursday.

Chasing New Zealand's 192 off 48.5 overs, the Indian women marched to the target in 33 overs with Mandhana and Rodrigues showing fine form.

Earlier, Ekta Bisht claimed three wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 192 all out in their inning.

Topics : India Women New Zealand Women Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Highlights
  • India women beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in 1st ODI
  • Smriti Mandhana smashed 105 off 104 balls for India
  • Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav took three wickets apiece
