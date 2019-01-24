Smriti Mandhana Cracks Century As Indian Women Thrash New Zealand In 1st ODI

Smriti Mandhana scored a fine century and Jemima Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 81 as the Indian women's team thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in the first One-day International (ODI) on Thursday.

Chasing New Zealand's 192 off 48.5 overs, the Indian women marched to the target in 33 overs with Mandhana and Rodrigues showing fine form.

Earlier, Ekta Bisht claimed three wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 192 all out in their inning.