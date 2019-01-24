Smriti Mandhana Cracks Century As Indian Women Thrash New Zealand In 1st ODI

Smriti Mandhana scored 105 off 104 balls as India women beat New Zealand by 9 wickets. © Twitter
Smriti Mandhana scored a fine century and Jemima Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 81 as the Indian women's team thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in the first One-day International (ODI) on Thursday.
Chasing New Zealand's 192 off 48.5 overs, the Indian women marched to the target in 33 overs with Mandhana and Rodrigues showing fine form.
Earlier, Ekta Bisht claimed three wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 192 all out in their inning.
Comments
Topics : India Women New Zealand Women Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.