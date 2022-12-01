Tagenarine Chanderpaul got off to a fabulous start in Test cricket as he remained unbeaten on 47 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Perth to guide the West Indies to a score of 74 for no loss, in response to Australia's mammoth first innings score of 598/4. Tagenarine is the son of former West Indies captain and batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The left-handed batter had the entire cricket fraternity in awe when he came out to bat as his batting stance was almost a carbon copy of that of his father.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was known for his unusual batting stance and for his son to have the same stance is something that left event the fans bewildered.

Tagenarine took on the Australian pace attack hitting four boundaries and a six against them despite being hit on the body early in the innings

Tagenarine Chanderpaul son of shivnarine Chanderpaul



son bats like his father#AUSvwi#AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/AYGta9FBVU — Somnath chakraborty ⚽🏏 (@somnath20094585) December 1, 2022

I absolutely love that this is Tagenarine Chanderpaul's stance. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/readygNEdr — Yas Rana (@Yas_Wisden) December 1, 2022

Kraigg Brathwaite getting flashbacks of batting with Shivnarine Chanderpaul pic.twitter.com/1UVrlxMsNN — Sritama (Ross Taylor's version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 1, 2022

