The Indian cricket team's failure to go the distance in the Cricket World Cup 2023 hasn't been easy on the top stars. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, etc are yet to break their silence on the team's defeat to Australia in the final. As cricket fans continue to wait for their heroes to open up, Bumrah took to Instagram to share a cryptic story that has had concerned fans scratching their heads.

Bumrah was among India's top performers in the World Cup but even he had a forgettable final against Australia, with Travis Head's century ending India's dream of lifting the ODI World Cup after 12 years.

About 10 days from the conclusion of the final, Burmah took to Instagram and shared a cryptic story, leaving the fans bewildered and concerned.

"Silence is sometimes the best answer", Bumrah's Instagram story read.

It isn't often that fans in Indian cricket see Bumrah coming up with such posts. It isn't yet clear what Bumrah intends to say with the post. It could be a response from the superstar cricketer to the social media chatter around his silence on India's failure to win the World Cup. Fans, however, are a little concerned.

After India's World Cup campaign ended, Bumrah was rested for the 5-match T20I series against Australia. In the marquee pacer's absence, the selectors went with rookie players like, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan.

As India's youngsters test themselves against Australia, questions have been raised over the future of certain senior players. At present, there's little clarity over the future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, etc. in the shortest format of the game.

As for Bumrah, though he isn't a part of the Australia T20I series, there's no doubt over his return in the forthcoming assignments. Bumrah is likely to be seen in action for India as the team flies to South Africa for a Test series.