Team India opener Shubman Gill had to pay a hefty price after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. While the entire Indian team was handed a 100% penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in the title decider, Gill was given an additional 15% fine on his match fee as he had shown dissent at the third umpire's decision which led to his dismissal in the second innings. Hence, the young opening batter's effective fine would be 115%.

Gill's controversial catch in the second innings against Australia became a big talking point on social media, with many slamming the third umpire for giving the decision in the favour of the bowling team.

The young opener also took a swipe at the third umpire through his social media platforms. The International Cricket Council hence handed an additional fine to Gill.

As per an ICC release, Gill was found guilty of breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

The release read: "Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision.

The statement from ICC also mentioned that India fell five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Australia, on the other hand, were found to be four overs short. Hence, they were also given a fine of 80% on the match fee for slow over-rate.

The sanctions came in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, according to which, the players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their team bowls beyond the allotted time.