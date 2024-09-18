Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to witness the thrilling Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia. Over the years, this Test series has brought some great nail-biting action for the fans. Unlike the previous editions, this series, which will kick-start from November 22, will be having five matches. In 2023 edition, which was a four-match affair, Team India emerged victorious with 2-1 scoreline. However, the Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in their previous red-ball meeting, which was World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June 2023.

Ahead of the high-anticipated series, the Australian stars were asked to choose India's upcoming generational superstar.

It was tough fight between young openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Star, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood opted for Jaiswal.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and sensational Australia opener Travis Head went with Gill.

Earlier, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed his excitement to witness the thrilling battle between star batter Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Kohli and Smith are among the 'Fab Four' batters of the modern generation, alongside England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

"I think the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head. Seeing how their dominance I suppose is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy," Maxwell told Star Sports.

"One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it's going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," he added Both Kohli and Smith are former captains, and have indulged in fiery on field exchanges early in their careers but their relationship has evolved in recent times," he added.

For the unversed, India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, which will kick-start from Thursday in Chennai.

On the other hand, Australia completed a three-match T20I series against England, which ended on 1-1 scoreline after the third match got abandoned due to rain.