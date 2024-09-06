India's 'prince' Shubman Gill failed to make his Duleep Trophy outing count for the second successive innings. Gill, playing for India A against India B, couldn't put a strong opening wicket stand with Mayank Agarwal, as he fell prey to Navdeep Saini's brilliance. Gill, thinking that the widish delivery from Saini is safe to be left alone, decided to not engage with the ball, and ended up seeing the ball shatter his stumps. Gill had a stunned look on his face as he looked to comprehend the mistake made.

Saini has been brilliant in the match, not just with the ball but also with the bat. He scored 56 runs off 144 balls, fording an important partnership with Musheer Khan to help India B put 321 runs on the board batting first.

Shubman Gill departs with a beauty of a delivery from Navdeep Saini pic.twitter.com/eflzDSBfD7 — psyf (@PsyfeR888) September 6, 2024

Earlier, India B's batting first struggled as they lost the first seven wickets at the score of 94. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal (30), Rishabh Pant (7), Sarfaraaz Khan (9), and Abhimanyu Easwaran (13) failed to make the mark against their opponents.

After the fall of seven quick wickets, Musheer and Navdeep controlled the damage and built an unbeaten partnership of 108 runs before the end of play on Day 1.

Musheer played an unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 227 balls which was laced with 10 fours and two maximums and on the other hand, Naveep scored unbeaten 29 runs in 74 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

For the Shubman Gill-led side, two wickets each were snapped by Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan in their spells of 17, 18, and 16 overs where they conceded 39, 28, and 42 runs respectively. One wicket came through a runout.

With ANI Inputs