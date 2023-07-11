Former Indian cricket team chief selector MSK Prasad believes that Virat Kohli should be considered as an option to replace Rohit Sharma as skipper. Rohit succeeded Kohli as India skipper back in 2022 but following disappointing performances in the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) final, questions have been asked about his leadership. Prasad said in a recent interaction that Kohli should be considered as a viable option to take over the captaincy in case the team is looking to replace Rohit and even referenced the return of Ajinkya Rahane as the Test vice-captain.

“Why not Virat Kohli? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don't know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy. In case selectors are thinking beyond Rohit, I don't know whether they are thinking but if they are thinking beyond Rohit, then I think Virat can also be an option," Prasad told Khelnow.

Prasad was asked about Pant's chances of captaining India in the future but he made it clear that it is too early for the wicket-keeper and the first focus for Pant should be to strengthen his game.

“During our times he just coming up. Let him come back. See what Rishabh Pant has done no other wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of Indian Cricket has done. Because no wicketkeeper has got runs and centuries in Australia South Africa and England in the Indian Cricket history. Let him come back, let him start getting back on the field. We can't keep assuming from the selection point of view that this is possible, that is possible, we cannot be a layman prospect”. MSK Prasad said.