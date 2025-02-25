Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2025
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Scorecard Updates, WPL 2025: DC eye top spot, GG aim to climb from last place.
DC vs GG, WPL 2025 Live Score Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Updates, WPL 2025: The bottom two sides of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) - take each other on, hoping to make a significant stride up the table. While a win for GG would lift them off the foot of the WPL table, a win for DC would see them rise to the top of the table and become the first team to reach six points. Gujarat GIants would be relying on captain and talisman Ashleigh Gardner, who is the third-highest run-getter of WPL 2025 so far. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be relying on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Scorecard Updates from Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2025, straight from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:
Match 10, Women's Premier League, 2025, Feb 25, 2025
Play In Progress
DC
GG
5/0 (0.5)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Beth Mooney
0 (2)
Harleen Deol
4* (3)
Bowler
Shikha Pandey
4/0 (0.5)
DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2025 Live
No run.
All set for action. The players are out in the middle. Harleen Deol and Beth Mooney to open for Gujarat. Shikha Pandey to bowl first. Let's play...
Ash Gardner says they reset well after a week break. Adds Bengaluru is a lot different than Vadodara, they just want to adapt quickly to the conditions. Mentions she wants to be calm as a captain and make the best decision. Informs they have made two changes.
Meg Lanning says they will bowl as it is the trend and try and put Gujarat under pressure. Tells she and Ash Gardner have played fair bit of cricket together. Informs Titas Sadhu comes in for Arundhati Reddy. Mentions they just want to place the best XI, Titas Sadhu comes in as they want to do well with the new ball.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield (In for Laura Wolvaardt), Ash Gardner (C), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh (In for Sayali Satghare), Priya Mishra.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (WK), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu (In for Arundhati Reddy).
TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and will BOWL!
Delhi are yet to stitch two wins a row, they are yet to find the perfect winning formula despite having such a quality balanced squad, however, they have done a decent job to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish. They are coming up against a depleted Gujarat side who are underfiring right now and as we move to the business period of the season, it's important to fire all gas cylinders. A win today could push Delhi on top of the table, while a win for Gujarat could join them with other teams with four points. An important match awaits for both the teams. Toss and team sheets are coming up...
The Women's T20 League witnessed the first-ever Super Over between Bengaluru and UP. Bengaluru, in the second leg, have lost two in two at their home, which has made things more interesting in the points table. Hello everyone, Delhi take on Gujarat today with both teams sitting on the bottom half of the table. Who do you think will win today?
...MATCH DAY...
We have reached the halfway stage of the Bengaluru leg in the 2025 Women’s T20 League, and match number 10 sets up an intriguing battle between Delhi and Gujarat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams have struggled for consistency, failing to string consecutive wins together. Delhi have registered two wins from four games but are coming off a disappointing defeat against UP. After letting their opponents off the hook while bowling first, their chase never gained traction and fell well short. A common theme in both of their defeats has been an underwhelming batting display. With a heavy reliance on their top three of Shafali Verma, captain Meg Lanning, and Jemimah Rodrigues, the middle order needs to step up. Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland, in particular, will have to make their presence felt. Gujarat, meanwhile, did not have the best of home legs in Vadodara, managing just one win from three games. They ended that phase with a heavy defeat to Mumbai, where they were bundled out for 120 and the target was chased down with ease. After a stunning opening-game performance, where they posted 201, their batting has faltered, with Beth Mooney, skipper Ash Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, and Harleen Deol needing to step up as a unit. However, their bowling has shown promise, with Kashvee Gautam and Priya Mishra making positive strides. Delhi have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning three of the past four encounters, including the last two. Can they extend their dominance, or will a change in venue spark a turnaround for Gujarat as they aim to begin their Bengaluru leg with a crucial win? We shall find out together.