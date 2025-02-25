Reigning ODI World Champion Australia's Group B encounter against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain, with both teams sharing a point each. The washout ensures that South Africa remains on top of the group standings, ahead of Australia with a +2.140 Net Run Rate (NRR). The result also means if Australia and South Africa win their final group matches, against Afghanistan and England respectively, they will progress to the semifinals.

The abandonment makes Wednesday's Group B clash between England and Afghanistan in Lahore a virtual knockout game with the loser becoming the third team to be eliminated. Both teams are yet to secure a win in the tournament, and a loss for either side would effectively end their semifinal hopes.

Meanwhile, in Group A, India and New Zealand have already confirmed their semifinal berths. The two sides will face off on March 2 to determine which team finishes at the top of the group standings.

Australia and South Africa had begun their campaigns with victories over England and Afghanistan, respectively. A win in their rain-affected clash would have significantly boosted either team's semifinal chances. Their last meeting at an ICC event saw Australia edge out South Africa in a thrilling semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

With just a few matches left in the group stage, Australia will next face Afghanistan on February 28, while South Africa will meet England on March 1. The outcome of these two matches will decide the two semifinalists from Group B.

The semifinals of the Champions Trophy are set for March 4 and 5. India, having topped Group A, will play their semifinal in Dubai on March 4, while New Zealand will play their last-four clash in Lahore on March 5.

It was the Fourth no result or abandoned game for Australia in their last eight appearances in the Champions Trophy.