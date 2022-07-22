Legendary batter Javed Miandad was all praise for Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying that the star batter should lead the team until he retires. Earlier this week, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Babar starred with the bat in the first innings, hitting a brilliant century to rescue Pakistan's sinking ship. While analysing Pakistan's win, former Pakistan captain Miandad highlighted that Babar has led the team from the front, saying that the team is playing more as a unit under his leadership.

"Team is playing as a unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our number one captain. He (Babar) is our captain cool. He doesn't lose his temper and led the team brilliantly," Miandad said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Miandad said that Babar hasn't let captaincy affect his game, which can be the case at times.

"The most important thing is he is performing brilliantly himself. He leads from the front. Often, if a captain doesn't perform, it can affect the team negatively and it leads to his downfall. Babar Azam is mature now. He should be the captain of the team as long as he plays," said Miandad, represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs.

The second Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin on July 24 in Galle.

However, Pakistan will be without the services of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the match due to a knee injury.