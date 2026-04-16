Shoaib Akhtar last played international cricket in 2011. However, to this day, his record for the fastest delivery - 161.3 kmph (100.23 mph) on February 22, 2003, against England - still stands. Akhtar burst onto the biggest stage in 1997 and went on to become one of the most feared pacers of all time. His knack for bowling express pace earned him the moniker 'Rawalpindi Express'. He played 46 Tests (178 wickets), 163 ODIs (247 wickets), and 15 T20Is (19 wickets).

His body paid a heavy price for running in hard. He admitted to taking 'injections' before matches. Former India pacer Munaf Patel, a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team, praised Akhtar for his passion for bowling fast.

"Shoaib Akhtar should be given separate credit. For 15 years, if somebody can bowl at 150 kmph in Asian conditions, then hats off to him. Woh lajwaab hai, uska koi jawab hi nahi hai (he is brilliant). He started walking properly only after four to six years. Both his knees are gone. But he has that pagalpanti (craziness) - mujhe yeh karna hai. Pagal aadmi hi kar sakta hai (only a madman can play like that)," Patel told TOI.

Akhtar has always been part of Indian cricket's ecosystem. During the 2026 T20 World Cup, Akhtar praised the way the Indian board and selectors ushered in a new era following the departure of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I will say a couple of things about India. First, their policy won. Then the system won. Most importantly, their management won. It was also possible that money would not have been spent in the right places. The kids who played Ranji Trophy weren't earning. Today, Gautam Gambhir fought everyone. He gave chances to two youngsters and said he would back them. There was only one kid, Sanju Samson. Despite all odds, he dropped someone and took a big risk without compromise," Akhtar said during a chat on Tapmad.

"Sanju Samson was in front of you. I am saying this again and again: one player neutralised the entire team. Abhishek is very young - a child, yet mature. There are still many things to learn in cricket, but he is somebody who is really mature. Today, Gambhir's policy won. His management won. We think right. We give chances, and we play - 15 players get selected," he added.

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