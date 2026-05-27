Skipper Rajat Patidar played a stunning knock of unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru made short work of Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to enter their second successive IPL final. Batting first, RCB took advantage of a questionable selection call made by GT management to post 254 for 5 in 20 overs. Patidar hit nine sixes apart from five fours and also took 28 runs off one over from surprise selection Kulwant Khejroliya, who replaced the talented Arshad Khan, recently selected for India A. Veterans Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya contributed 43 each while Jason Holder had figures of 2 for 39.

In reply, GT lost half its side within the powerplay, including Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler before they were all out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

Rahul Tewatia scored 68 off 43 balls.

Brief Scores: RCB 254 for 5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 93 no, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43, Jason Holder 2/39). GT 162 for 19.3 overs (Rahul Tewatia 68, Jacob Duffy 3/39, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/28, Josh Hazlewood 1/39, Raskh Salam ).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi