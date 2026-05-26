Gujarat Titans (GT) ace seamer Kagiso Rabada etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books during GT's Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. The South African pace spearhead became the bowler with the most powerplay wickets in a single IPL season after dismissing Venkatesh Iyer during the high-stakes encounter. With this wicket, Rabada moved past Mohammed Shami, who had taken 17 wickets in the Powerplay during the 2023 IPL season.

GT bowlers also put together a historically dominant and deeply balanced bowling performance in the IPL 2026 season. GT became only the second team in IPL history, following the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, to have five different bowlers claiming 15 or more wickets in a single edition.

Rabada (26), Rashid Khan (19), Mohammed Siraj (17), Jason Holder (15), and Prasidh Krishna (15) wickets. Led by the relentless new-ball pairing of Rabada and Siraj, GT's pace battery has completely overwhelmed opposition batting lineups. Their seamers combined for a staggering 84 wickets over the course of the season.

This stands as the second-highest wicket tally by a pace unit in a single IPL season, sitting just behind the 89 wickets grabbed by Rajasthan Royals' seamers during their 16-match campaign in 2013.

Coming to the match, a blistering knock from Rajat Patidar, backed by crucial contributions from Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Krunal Pandya, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a mammoth 254/5 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League at Dharamsala on Tuesday.

RCB also scripted history by registering the highest total ever in an IPL playoff/knockout match, surpassing GT's 233/3 against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad in 2023.

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