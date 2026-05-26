Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on a brutal assault from skipper Rajat Patidar to post a daunting 254 for five against Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Patidar turned the game on its head with a sensational 33-ball 93, smashing nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as RCB plundered 86 runs in the last five overs to seize complete control of the contest. In fact, they got 114 runs off the last six overs. The innings began at a furious pace, with Venkatesh Iyer (19) taking on Mohammed Siraj with audacious strokeplay, including three early boundaries, before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 19 soon after being hit for a six.

This is the highest score in IPL knock-outs in IPL history. It's also the first time that 250-mark has been crossed in IPL playoffs.

Highest total in an IPL knockouts/Playoffs

254/5 RCB vs GT Dharamsala 2026 *

233/3 GT vs MI Ahmedabad 2023

228/5 MI vs GT New Chandigarh 2025

226/6 PBKS vs CSK Wankhede 2014

222/5 CSK vs DC Chennai 2012

Highest totals for RCB

263/5 vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

262/7 vs SRH Bengaluru 2024

254/5 vs PBKS Dharamsala 2026 *

250/3 vs CSK Bengaluru 2026

248/3 vs GL Bengaluru 2016

During his lively spell, Rabada also tested Virat Kohli with sharp bounce and pace in an engaging duel, but the RCB talisman weathered the challenge to score a brisk 43. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal (30), Kohli ensured RCB maintained momentum, helping the side to a commanding 76 for one in the powerplay.

GT clawed their way back through disciplined middle-overs bowling.

Rashid Khan delivered tight overs, while Jason Holder struck twice in three deliveries to remove Kohli and Padikkal, slowing RCB's charge significantly. Kulwant Khejroliya too kept things tidy initially, as the Titans appeared to have regained control.

However, the game swung dramatically in the 14th over when Patidar, then on 18 and 20, was dropped twice off Prasidh Krishna. GT's fielding unravelled soon after, as Khejroliya leaked 28 runs in an error-prone over featuring misfields, two no-balls, and a wide.

Patidar capitalised mercilessly, tearing into both Khejroliya and Rashid Khan, while Krunal Pandya provided solid support in a rapid 95-run partnership. Krunal made 43 before Rabada broke the stand, but by then Patidar had completely shifted the momentum in RCB's favour.

The RCB captain brought up his fifty with a six off Rabada and continued the carnage till the end, ensuring the title holders finished with one of the highest totals in IPL playoff history.

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