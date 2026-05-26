Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli was left fuming after missing out on his half-century during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Kohli scored 43 off 25 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six but was dismissed by Jason Holder. In the ninth over of the RCB innings, Kohli went for a pull shot against a short-of-a-length delivery from Holder but ended up playing it onto the stumps. Kohli was visibly livid with himself because of the manner of his dismissal as he made his way back to the dressing room. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present at the stadium, and her reaction to Kohli's dismissal has already gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli 43(25) and out... The King falls again. #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/G2RUdkAR0m — Muskan 19 (@sareen_719) May 26, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) in history to register four successive 600-run seasons on Tuesday.

Virat achieved this milestone in the Qualifier one against the Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring a quickfire 43 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six at a strike rate of 172.00.

Look at the Disappointment of Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli dismissal #GTvsRCB #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/6z4ON6Ix2l — Raja (@_raja_kumar) May 26, 2026

In 15 innings this season, Virat has scored 600 runs at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 164.38 (his best in a season), with a century and four fifties and a best score of 105*.

After suffering a slump during the 2022-season, where he made just 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73 with just two fifties, Virat's comeback in the IPL and reinvention as a T20 cricketer has been extraordinary, especially considering his growing age and the fact he retired from T20Is after 2024 T20 World Cup, improving his numbers season by season in different aspects.

In the 2023 season, it was a comeback, as he ended with 639 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82, with two centuries and six fifties. His best score was 101* and he was the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament.

The next season saw him improve his game against spin and unleash some of his most brutal six-hitting in years. He topped the run-charts with 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, including a century and five fifties. He hit a total of 38 sixes in that edition, tying with his best tally of 38 sixes in the 2016 season.

Last season, he was instrumental in RCB's title win, leading their batting from the front, with his excellent adaptability and tempos in different conditions. He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties.

(With ANI inputs)

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