It is time for the IPL 2026 Playoffs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in a star-studded Qualifier 1 contest on Tuesday. RCB were extremely impressive in the league stage as the Rajat Patidar-led side finished at the top of the table with 18 points from 14 matches. Gujarat Titans were not far away as they had a similar number of points as RCB but ended up finishing second due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR). While RCB were able to book their Playoff berth with a number of matches to spare, their season was not without its fair share of challenges. (RCB vs GT Live Score)

Injuries proved to be a major roadblock for the side, with Phil Salt leaving for the UK midway due to a finger injury while skipper Rajat Patidar also missed a number of encounters.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought for Rs 7 crore after a dismal season with Kolkata Knight Riders, stepped in to fill Patidar's position, and his unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings left a number of fans as well as experts impressed.

With Salt out of contention and Jacob Bethell picking up an injury after a disappointing run of form, Venkatesh was asked to open the innings with Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he impressed everyone once again with his aggressive batting. A quick-fire 44 off just 19 deliveries provided the perfect boost for his team and made him a big part of the playing XI.

However, ahead of the GT clash, RCB find themselves with a 'problem of plenty'. Bethell was forced to go back home due to the injury, but Salt returned to the squad and is ready to go. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter, who was bought for Rs 11.50 crore in the IPL auction, played a key role in the title win last season and has made himself a regular in the team.

With the England international coming back, RCB are posed with a crucial question - stick with Venkatesh for continuity or include Salt for the X factor that he provides?

In Venkatesh Iyer, RCB found a left-handed partner for Kohli who is currently in red-hot form and has shown his prowess against both spin and pace bowling. His inclusion also means that RCB will not have to make many changes to their team and persist with a team that performed really well in the league stage.

In Salt, they do have someone who is capable of providing them with an explosive start, but the lack of match fitness poses a big challenge ahead of such an important clash.

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