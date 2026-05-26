Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face a Gujarat Titans-sized hurdle for a place in the IPL 2026 final. The two most consistent sides in the league stages face off at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. All three matches at the stadium this season have produced 200-plus totals from the teams batting first. Twice in three matches, 200-plus totals have been successfully chased. While both RCB and GT have batters who can take the match away, it will be the bowlers who might decide which side the scale will tilt. (RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 LIVE UPDATES)

Both teams have fearsome pacers, who are likely to get some purchase from the conditions in Dharamsala. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes the key to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be the Powerplay in the first innings.

"Whoever wins the Powerplay in the first innings will go on to win the match. That is my belief. Both GT and RCB have strong batting lineups and quality bowling attacks. This is going to be a tight contest. Both teams are in great form and carrying winning momentum into the playoffs. Each side has match-winners who can change the game in a matter of overs. One team has Virat Kohli, the other has Shubman Gill. Both are in red-hot form. If the openers can get through the first six overs without much damage and put up 60 or 70 runs, it puts the opposition under immediate pressure. In big games, early momentum is everything," he said.

Keeping that in mind, it will also come down to bowlers who can deal the maximum dent. RCB have Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore auction price) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore auction price). GT have Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore auction price) and Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore auction price). Combined their auction price is Rs 46.25 crore.

Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar and Rabada are the current joint-highest wicket-takers, with 24 scalps each. Siraj is not far behind, as he sits in the eighth spot with 17 scalps. Hazlewood is not among the top 20 but has the ability to take wickets in heaps.

Those four are not the only pacers who can dent the opposition. RCB's Rasikh Dar has 14 scalps, while GT's Jason Holder has 13. Together they will be looking for their opportunities against star-studded line-ups

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