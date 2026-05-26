Amazingly, the head-to-head record between RCB and GT is 4-4. In 8 matches, RCB have won 4 times and GT have 4 times, with no game ending in a no-result. Today's match will see the winner take the H2H lead, and also make it to the final!



In IPL 2026, RCB won the first game at Bengaluru, chasing down a target of 206, while GT took revenge in the return leg at Ahmedabad, bundling RCB out for just 155.